PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to a report of a residential fire Thursday evening.

According to a Peoria Fire Department press release, fire crews found smoke coming from the second floor of a home at 1800 S. Arago St. Two hose lines were advanced to the second floor due to heavy fire conditions.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly and stayed for more than an hour extinguishing hotspots.

The house is left uninhabitable. According to investigators, the preliminary cause of the fire appears to be electrical due to portable heaters.

No injuries have been reported. All occupants escaped the fire prior to firefighter arrival. Two people have been displaced.