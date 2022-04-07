WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A boil order is in effect in the City of Washington.

A repair of the water main on Washington Road, in front of CEFCU, was just completed. Out of safety concerns, the water main was shut down during that time.

This means anyone in the following areas is under a boil order until further notice:

Washington Road from CEFCU to School Street

North on School Street including Countryside and Faith Lutheran Church to Ragan Court

South on School Street up to 1117 School Street up to but NOT including Beverly Manor School

Includes Kennedy Court