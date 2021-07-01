Portions of Illinois criminal justice reform bill take effect on Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- A bill that brings major changes to the Illinois criminal justice system took effect Thursday.

The Safe-T Act or House Bill 3653 was first passed back in February.

Starting July 1, Illinois will no longer suspend driver licenses if a person is unable to pay tickets or fines.

Police will also be required to track and report to the state when officers respond to a mental health crisis, use a firearm, or when an officer uses force that ends in serious injury or death.

The bill will eliminate cash bail by 2023 and require all officers to utilize body cams by 2025.

WMBD-TV reached out to several local law enforcement agencies for their response to the bill and is waiting to hear back.