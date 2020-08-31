Dunlap Grade School students asked to quarantine after positive case of COVID-19

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Another person at Dunlap Grade School (DGS) has either “tested positive or is presumed to be infected with” COVID-19, school officials reported Monday.

The school has asked the person to self-quarantine and has begun contact tracing in coordination with the Peoria City/County Health Department.

Students and faculty identified as having prolonged close contact with the COVID-19 case are being asked to self-quarantine and will receive a separate notification from the health department.

“I understand that it may be frustrating not knowing more details about the situation, however, we are bound to confidentiality for individual health situations,” Acting Principal Stefanie Pitzer said.

“Just to be clear, we are not closing any classrooms or the school. I am confident that all proper disinfecting measures outlined in the letter are being followed and that our students remain safe. Thank you for your understanding during these challenging times.”

DGS is following guidance from local health departments as well as IDPH to prevent further spread of the disease.

The building will receive deep cleaning and disinfection in all common areas.

