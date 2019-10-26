Possible armed home invasion of a student’s home

Bradley University Police Department issued a safety alert early Saturday morning for a possible armed home invasion.

Officers said at approximately 2:14 a.m., Bradley Police and Peoria Police responded to a report of an armed home invasion in the 1600 block of W. Fredonia, near the intersection of W. Fredonia and N. Glenwood Avenue.

This is approximately five blocks west of N. University Street and three blocks south of N. Main Street.

Report reads a person approached a home occupied by students. The students went inside believing the person was armed with a weapon. However, the caller did not see a weapon and no threat was actually made.

Police said there is no evidence the person ented the home and no injuries were reported.

Due to the proximity of the campus from the scene, law enforcement put the school on lockdown.

The person was described as a male with a dark hoodie and brown pants. He was with two other people described as males with one slightly taller than other, both wearing dark clothing including one possibly wearing a green hoodie.

The suspect’s race or ethnicity of the alleged suspects will not be provided at this time, as the investigation in ongoing.

If you witnessed this incident or have any information, please call Bradley police at 309-677-2000 or Peoria police at 309-673-4521.