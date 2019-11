BLOOMINGTON, Ill.– The Bloomington Police Department issued a public safety alert due to a possible gas leak.

Police said that residents are asked to avoid Washington St. and McLean St. because it is blocked while crews investigate. Surrounding buildings in the affected area are being evacuated at this time.

LIVE: Gas leak in Bloomington on Washington and McLean st. Posted by WMBD on Monday, November 18, 2019

