HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WMBD) — We’re learning new information about a threat of violence that was reported to the Illinois State Police (ISP) back in September 2019 and the incident was just two months before Robert Crimo III applied for a Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card.

On Wednesday evening, ISP held a briefing on the Highland shooting that left seven dead.

On September 5, 2019, the Highland Park Police received a report about a threat of violence, second hand. Crimo attempted to commit suicide and threats of physical violence. Police confiscated 16 knives from Crimo. In the report, police said those knives belonged to his father.

“When the police went to the house but the individual and the mother disputed the threat of violence and the individual told the police he did not feel like hurting himself and was offered mental health resources,” said Illinois State Police Director, Brendan Kelly.

Highland Police then reported there was no probable cause to arrest. Fast-forward two months later, and Crimo applies for a FOID card.

“The application included a parental legal guardian affidavit signed by the father, the same father that was referenced in the court of the individual in court,” said Kelly.

But why would the report not appear in the four background checks at the time of purchase?

Clear and Present Danger is a mechanism used by ISP to revoke or deny a FOID card, but since no arrest was made, Crimo was eligible.

“Again no new arrests, no new confrontation with law enforcement, no new crime committed, no new order of protection,” said Kelly.

So is there any liability for the guardian sponsoring Primo’s FOID?

“There is ongoing criminal prosecution and criminal investigation. ISP weighing in on that is not appropriate for us to do that process to do that,” said Kelly.

Kelly concluded, by saying that any further analysis will be left for the court’s decision.

Crimo is being held without bail as he faces seven counts of first-degree murder.