NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — An elementary school is on the chopping block on a recent Unit 5 budget recommendation.

According to budget recommendations from Superintendent Dr. Kristen Weikle, Carlock Elementary School could be closed in the 2024-25 school year.

The school closer is one of many recommended budget cuts if the referendum to increase the education fund tax rate on the April ballot fails.

Other recommended cuts include reduced electives for grades 6-12, reduced funding for field trips, pushing band/orchestra back to 6th grade and removing freshman teams.

The full list of recommended cuts is available here:

Unit 5 will be holding a special meeting to discuss these budget recommendations at its Jan. 31 special board meeting at Normal West High School. The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. and sign-up for public comment will be open from 4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.