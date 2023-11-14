PEORIA, Ill (UPDATE) – At 10:54 p.m. on Tuesday night, police responded to a shot spotter alert on N. North Street near Mcclure for 15 rounds fired. Three men were shot, two of them have non-life-threatening injuries while the other is in critical but stable condition. All victims have been taken to a local hospital. There is no suspect information at this time.

PEORIA, Ill (11:50)- We are hearing reports of a possible shooting involving multiple people on North Street in Peoria happening around 11:00 p.m. We are sending crews down the scene for further investigation.

