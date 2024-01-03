PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A Peoria distillery is looking into more space for its operations, and it could be the beneficiary of a potential new tax increment financing district, or TIF, in the city.

Black Band Distillery, which currently has one location on SW Adams Street in the Warehouse District, is looking to expand its manufacturing and distilling operations in an abandoned warehouse on SW Washington Street that used to be a rubber plant for Caterpillar.

The potential TIF is what city manager Patrick Urich referred to as the “Distillery TIF”, which would include BioUrja and other properties not part of the Eagle View or Warehouse District TIFs.

Urich said the area would be on Washington, bounded by the Illinois River and South Street in a general sense.

For those unfamiliar with TIF’s, they are a way for local governments to incentivize development in areas the city sees as in need of it. Statutes are set up to define exactly what “in need of it” means.

While it can be somewhat complex, it essentially uses property tax revenues from the district as a way to encourage development in that district. As the property taxes grow over time, taxes that are distributed to local taxing bodies are frozen, and any incremental growth in the property tax revenues can be used to pay for qualified redevelopment expenses. When implemented successfully, it can revitalize communities.

Last month, Peoria city council approved an “inducement resolution”, which allows Black Band to incur project expenses that would be reimbursed if the TIF is created. Urich was able to explain a bit further.

“We’re several months away from the TIF being created, so in essence, the developer is operating at risk. They’re going forward with the anticipation that the TIF may be created. If it’s not created, they’re going to still have to continue to operate in that without any potential for reimbursement,” he said.

As Urich said, the TIF is several months away from being created. However, he said he’s “confident” that it will be approved. He added that there are “a lot of public policy benefits” to both the city and other taxing bodies if the area is redeveloped, and he thinks a strong case will be made to the city council.

Urich’s office is interested in seeing the project go through because he says that Black Band is a “remarkable success story” for the Warehouse District. Having a “world-class” distillery in the city is great recognition for Peoria, according to Urich.

Urich said the city is also looking at another TIF along Galena Road. He said it is near offices for Natural Fiber Welding, and that they have been in talks with Illinois American Water about some land in the area.