Possible total loss after house fire on Dempster Lane in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A home on N. Dempster Lane may be deemed a total loss after a fire erupted in the home late Monday afternoon.

Limestone Fire Chief Larry Gilmore said fire crews received a call from the homeowner at approximately 4 p.m. The homeowner, who had just come home from work, said the fire appeared to be coming from the porch located at the back of the building.

When fire crews arrived, they pulled out a Mutual-Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) box and began attacking the fire.

Gilmore said the homeowner was not at home at the time of the fire. He said the homeowner was able to get his two dogs out of the house.

The American Red Cross was notified for the homeowner.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.