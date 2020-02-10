Post your love at Northwoods Mall

PEORIA, Ill. — With Valentine Day just around the corner, many of us will be looking for ways to show our love to the people we care about.

Well luckily for you there’s a spot at Northwoods Mall that offers just that.

it’s called post your love.

And it’s an entire wall dedicated for you to share what or who you love.

all you need to do is jot something down on a post-it note and stick it on the wall.

the wall will be up the entire month and is at the center court of Northwoods Mall right next to pink.