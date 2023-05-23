PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A postal worker was the victim of an armed robbery early Monday afternoon.

According to a Peoria police spokesperson, officers were called to the corner of Western and Sherman at about 12:35 p.m., where they found a man who had been robbed in the 1800 block of West Ayres Avenue while delivering mail.

The victim told police he was approached by two juvenile males wearing masks. They threatened him with a handgun before stealing his key ring containing mailbox keys.

Both suspects fled eastbound on Aryes. Police were unable to locate them.

The victim was not injured and the incident remains under investigation.