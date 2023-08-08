BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 36-year-old U.S. Postal Service worker was identified as the person killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Bloomington.

McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said Ronald W. Bethard, Jr., of Pontiac, died from multiple blunt injuries due to his postal service vehicle struck by a sports utility vehicle. Per state statute, toxicology tests are pending.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Ashley Drive and Beich Road at about 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Yoder said the crash remains under investigation by her office, the Bloomington Police Department and the county’s accident reconstruction team. Anyone with information should contact the Bloomington Police at (309) 820-8888.

“On behalf of the Bloomington Police Department, I want to extend our sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Mr. Bethard during this time of loss. This tragedy is yet another reminder of the dangers present on our roadways. Eliminating distractions and following the rules of the road are imperative to improving safety in our community,” said Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington stated,