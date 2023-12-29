PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — At a coming meeting, members of the Peoria City Council could hear about plans to replace radios for the city’s police, fire and public works department.

Earlier this year, when the council voted to approve next year’s budget, there was a line item that had $4.3 million for radio replacements. That would cover Peoria police, fire and public works. The radios, the budget documents say, are reaching the end of their lifespan. The radios are capable of encryption which is what the department has now and also GPS location.

The new-to-Peoria equipment will use encryption technology, meaning radio silence on local scanners and apps. Most dispatches will still be heard real-time, however, some may be delayed for sensitive information reasons. Besides privacy, another benefit of the encrypted system is to silently respond to crimes that are actively happening. This will reduce the rate of suspects getting away.

“Radios (both vehicle and portable) being used by the public safety entities are approaching their maximum life expectancy age (10 years),” the budget item states, before adding that they purchased for a previous system and as such, have lost some of their abilities by being pressed into service with a new system.

Public works, the budget item states, has been using radios that are more than 15 years old. New radios would be cheaper than the current ones in service, the budget item states. The money is slated to be spent in 2024. Along with that proposal is some $3 million which go for new towers to support the new system.

“Keep in mind that several of our law enforcement agencies and several of our fire agencies already have some encrypted talk groups and have had since 2015. So that would be for tactical situations and administration.” said David Tuttle, Chairperson for Peoria-Stark Emergency Telephone System Board (ETSB).

Tuttle states that he understands the pros and cons of the encrypted system and why people will want to know what’s going on when there’s radio silence. “They could provide some sort of output from the computerated dispatch that would potentially be delayed but would allow folks to be able to see some of basic information but maybe not the same information that would be on the radio.”

Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger and Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins said they will not be fully integrating the encrypted system due to not being able to communicate with other departments that aren’t upgrading. Both departments, however, will get encryption capabilities to listen to happenings in the area.