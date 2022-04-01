MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A portential U-Haul facility may fill the long-vacant, old K-Mart building in Morton.

The Village of Morton’s planning commission hosted a public hearing this week, discussing a petition made by U-Haul. The rental company is eyeing property on W Jackson St, where the 90,000 square foot K-Mart used to be.

U-Haul is asking for a special use permit to allow outdoor storage and display of the company’s rental trucks and trailers. The plan will also involve renovating the building inside and out. The village’s mayor, Jeff Kaufman, said the proposal will lift curb appeal and also provide increased tax revenue.

“We’re getting property tax now, but we’ll get more, and it’ll be jobs, and an industry, and a service that the citizens will like, that they won’t have to leave the community to get climate control,” Kaufman said. “I think it fills the vacant building and compliments the buildings around it.”

Morton is also reviewing a petition filed by Precision Planting L-L-C, which is asking to construct a 510,000 square foot building located along the interstate corridor.