FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Power is being restored faster than anticipated in Fulton County after severe weather caused outages Tuesday.

According to an update from Fulton County ESDA, except for significantly damaged homes, power in Lewistown and Table Grove areas has been restored. Power in most of Bryant Illinois has also been restored, except for the North side of IL 100 where crews are still working.

Ameren has worked overnight to reduce the number of repairable outages from 300 down to 12. It was also reported that Ameren has 36 poles left to set down from 65 Wednesday morning.

Utility crews are expected to reopen IL 100 sometime Friday afternoon.

Anyone who wants to report storm-related damages in Fulton County can go to the online portal.