Power outage affecting parts of Fulton County Wednesday

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A transmission issue between Spoon River Electric and Ameren Illinois resulted in a power outage in Fulton County Wednesday afternoon.
According to a Facebook post from the Fulton County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency, Spoon River Electric lost power at its Ipava, Smithfield, and St. David substations.
Officials said areas affected by the outage include:
- Midway
- North and West of Cuba
- Smithfield
- Marrietta
- Bernadotte
- Vermont
- Ipava
- Table Grove
- Duncan Mills
- North side of Astoria
- Lewistown
- Bryant
- West of Havana
- Duncan Mills
- Little America
- South of Canton
Power company officials are working with Ameren Illinois to get power restored in the area.
