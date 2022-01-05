Power outage affecting parts of Fulton County Wednesday

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A transmission issue between Spoon River Electric and Ameren Illinois resulted in a power outage in Fulton County Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from the Fulton County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency, Spoon River Electric lost power at its Ipava, Smithfield, and St. David substations.

Officials said areas affected by the outage include:

Midway

North and West of Cuba

Smithfield

Marrietta

Bernadotte

Vermont

Ipava

Table Grove

Duncan Mills

North side of Astoria

Lewistown

Bryant

West of Havana

Little America

South of Canton

Power company officials are working with Ameren Illinois to get power restored in the area.

