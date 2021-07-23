Power Outage affecting parts of McLean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A power outage is affecting parts of McLean County Friday.

According to a McLean County Emergency Management Agency(EMA) Facebook post, the power outage is affecting the area along Airport Road near GE/Clearwater/Empire.

The cause of the outage is currently unknown.

The EMA reported that the power outage is affecting traffic lights and that motorists should treat non-working traffic lights as all-way stops.

This story will be updated when more information is available.