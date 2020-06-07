Power outages in Peoria after underground electrical vault catches on fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Fire Department officials report there may be power outages near the 7500 block of North University after firefighters found an underground electrical vault on fire.

Batallion Chief Steve Rada said there was smoke and flames coming out from the vault.

Rada says Ameren was called to the scene and power had to be shut off to put out the flames.

There was no damage to any buildings, but Rada believes power will be out in several blocks in the area until the vault can be repaired.

No injuries were reported.