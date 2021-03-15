Power outages: More than 3,000 Ameren customers without power in Central Illinois

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WMBD) — Ameren is working to get the power back on around Central Illinois Monday morning.

At around 9 a.m., Ameren’s outage map showed more than 3,000 central Illinoisans were without power. Most of the outages in Tazewell and Peoria County.

In Mapleton, about 70% or 1,070 people who are with Ameren are without power.

In Bartonville, nearly 50% of Ameren customers are without power. That is about 2,254 Ameren customers.

Almost 100% of Ameren customers living in the 61734 area code are experiencing outages. About 1,054 customers in Delavan, Boynton and Winkel are without power.

About 6% or 84 Ameren customers in Elmwood are without power.

You can view the full outage map here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News