Power outages: More than 3,000 Ameren customers without power in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WMBD) — Ameren is working to get the power back on around Central Illinois Monday morning.

At around 9 a.m., Ameren’s outage map showed more than 3,000 central Illinoisans were without power. Most of the outages in Tazewell and Peoria County.

In Mapleton, about 70% or 1,070 people who are with Ameren are without power.

In Bartonville, nearly 50% of Ameren customers are without power. That is about 2,254 Ameren customers.

Almost 100% of Ameren customers living in the 61734 area code are experiencing outages. About 1,054 customers in Delavan, Boynton and Winkel are without power.

About 6% or 84 Ameren customers in Elmwood are without power.

You can view the full outage map here.