PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As severe thunderstorms, hail, and wind impact Central Illinois, power outages have been reported to Ameren.
According to the Ameren map, in the greater Peoria area, there are reportedly over 8,000 outages at this time.
Outages as of 1:17 p.m.
- Knox – 971
- Logan – 2,775
- Macon – 10,340
- McLean – 1,279
- Peoria – 5,642
- Sangamon- 12,326
- Tazewell -3,091
- Woodford- 241
There are reportedly 73,888 total Illinoisans without service at this time.
More updates will come as the storm progresses.