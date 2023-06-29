PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As severe thunderstorms, hail, and wind impact Central Illinois, power outages have been reported to Ameren.

According to the Ameren map, in the greater Peoria area, there are reportedly over 8,000 outages at this time.

Outages as of 1:17 p.m.

Knox – 971

Logan – 2,775

Macon – 10,340

McLean – 1,279

Peoria – 5,642

Sangamon- 12,326

Tazewell -3,091

Woodford- 241

There are reportedly 73,888 total Illinoisans without service at this time.

More updates will come as the storm progresses.