Power quickly restored after a Thursday morning utility pole fire in Peoria

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 1,300 Peorians lost power Thursday morning after a utility pole fire.

An Ameren spokesperson said it was restored within 90 minutes.

The fire happened on West Harmon Highway near the Madison Park Shopping Center.

Limestone Fire Chief Larry Gilmore said the call came in just before 5 a.m. He said the incident was cleared and no one was hurt.

An Ameren spokesperson said the cause of the utility pole fire is under investigation.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News