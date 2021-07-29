UPDATE: Oakland St and Center Ave at Main St and MacArther Ave are now open

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — UPDATE: The crash at Oakland St and Center Ave/Main St and MacArthur Ave has been cleared.

Traffic flow should return to normal once the congestion has cleared.

After a rollover crash brought down power lines on Oakland St and Center Ave/Main St and MacArthur Ave, Bloomington police are asking the public to avoid the area.

According to a press release from Bloomington Communications & External Affairs Mgr. Katherine Murphy, the roads are closed for safety reasons, and traffic is being re-routed.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

