PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two men suspected to be involved in a shooting incident.

As previously reported, two people were shot on West Hedgehill Lane, near the Hedgehill Apartments in Peoria Tuesday night. The male victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the female victims were considered critical.

There is no update on their medical status at this time.

Thursday afternoon, police said they identified Jontarique White, 18, and Jahmahn Williams, 19, as suspects.

White is a Black male who weighs about 140 pounds, stands 5’8″, has short black hair and brown eyes. Williams is a Black man who stands about 5’7″, weighs 170 pounds, has short black hair, and brown eyes.

Police said if either is seen, notify law enforcement immediately and do not approach. They are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting or any other violent crimes, is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, Tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000