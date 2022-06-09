PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A burglary from late May still has officers puzzled, prompting them to ask for the public’s help.

Just before 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 23, officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Southwest Washington Street for a burglary.

Patrol officers discovered the suspect had left prior to their arrival, taking with them a Case 590 Super N Backhoe.

Officers have not been able to locate the stolen backhoe, which has St. Louis Cardinals stickers affixed to the glass in the back of the cap. The police department is requesting assistance from the public in finding it.

Anyone with information on this case or any other investigation should call the Peoria Police Department at 673-4521, tip411 (anonymous), or Crime Stoppers (anonymous) at 673-9000.