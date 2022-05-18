PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An investigation into a stolen vehicle lead to the Peoria Police Department finding other stolen items Tuesday night.

Just before 8 p.m., officers were conducting an investigation in the 600 block of RB Garrett, near the GateWay at River City assisted living complex, when they saw Anthony D. Morris, 21, get into the stolen vehicle and sit inside.

Officers were able to arrest Morris without incident, and found a loaded handgun stolen from another jurisdiction. Also inside the vehicle were other items that had not yet been reported stolen.

Morris has been transported to the Peoria County Jail and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID card, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and possession of stolen property.