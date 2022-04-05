PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Guests at the Peoria Police Department now have something to occupy their time while they wait.

Tuesday night, April 5, Dream Center Peoria after-school program kids and Peoria Public Libraries representatives donated a lending library to the PPD.

Located across Peoria, lending libraries let people take and read books for free. People are also encouraged to donate books for others’ enjoyment.

Chief Echevarria said he saw the libraries at the Dream Center and was inspired to have one made for the station lobby. He said it’s a way to continue educating the community.

“I think it’s just another way to engage our community, another way to invite people to come in, even if they just want to come in and see what books are in there, take a book, leave a book,” Echevarria said. “We’re excited about that.”