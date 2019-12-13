PPD investigating 60-year-old woman’s death, marks 25th homicide of the year

PEORIA, Ill. — The Peoria Police Department is investigating the death of a 60-year-old woman as a homicide, marking the city’s 25th homicide of 2019.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said police, the Peoria Fire Department, and AMT were called to the 3300 block of Lexington Court regarding an unresponsive female at 1 p.m. on Nov. 23. Upon arrival, officials found 60-year-old Nancy Vorrath unresponsive and not breathing.

Despite resuscitative efforts, Vorrath was pronounced deceased at 2:07 p.m. that day.

Harwood said Vorrath’s autopsy findings demonstrate that she died from drowning; she also suffered multiple, and significant blunt force injuries, consistent with inflicted trauma. Her toxicology report was benign.

Visitations and funeral services were held earlier this month.

The homicide investigation is ongoing.