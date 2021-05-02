PPD investigating shooting on Oakcrest Drive Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is in the hospital after being shot in the leg during a burglary.

Saturday, Peoria Police officers arrived at a local hospital regarding a male victim who arrived via a private vehicle. The officers then learned the man was in the 3400 block of West Oakcrest Drive when the suspect demanded property from him.

An altercation ensued and the suspect fired a gun at the victim, striking him in the leg multiple times.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information including video coverage is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at 309-673-4521.