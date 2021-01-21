PPD investigating shooting Thursday afternoon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 700 block of South Western Ave. Thursday afternoon.

A shot spotter alert came out at approximately 4:40 p.m., indicating 12 rounds were fired, the department said.

Police located an adult male victim with a gunshot wound to his leg in the 2000 block of West Wiswall St. At this time, the injury does not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

Currently, there is no suspect information. The investigation is underway.

WMBD has a crew on-scene.

This developing story will be updated when more information becomes available.