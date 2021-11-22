PPD: ‘It does not appear street racing, joyriding was a factor’ in Friday’s deadly crash at Jefferson and Bryan

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police said neither street racing nor joyriding appeared to be factors in a two-vehicle crash that killed 56-year-old Rodney C. Golar and injured others Friday.

Public Information Officer Semone Roth said police are still investigating the crash Monday afternoon, and in an update, she said only one vehicle was traveling above the speed limit.

The crash happened at approximately 5:35 p.m. Friday night at the intersection of SW Jefferson Avenue and Bryan Street. The victim in one vehicle, Golar, was found in grave condition at the scene and was taken to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center after first responders attempted life-saving measures.

Golar died at 6:21 p.m. at the hospital.

Others involved in the crash had what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, and were also taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Roth said the direct cause of the crash has yet to be determined.