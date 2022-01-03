PPD launches new anonymous tip system via app

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Anonymously reporting a crime has gotten easier in Peoria.

The Peoria Police Department is increasing its crime-fighting arsenal with a new app to help residents connect with the department to find information, see alerts, and submit anonymous tips from their smartphones.

The Peoria PD app is available for download for free via the Google Play Store, iTunes App Store, or on the city’s website.

“The Peoria Police Department is absolutely dedicated to making our city safer and improving the quality of life on every street, every block, and every neighborhood,” said Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria. “But we cannot do it alone, we need our community to partner with us, and we believe our new tip411 system will help make it easier for residents to contact us and share information.”

Those without a smartphone can share information with police by sending an anonymous text tip via their cell phone to police by texting keyword PEORIAPD and their message/tip to 847411 (tip411).

Anonymous web tips can also be submitted via the department’s website.