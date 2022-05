PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The public’s help is requested in finding a missing woman.

Donita L. Purcell, 42, was last seen on Saturday, May 7, at about 5 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Port in Peoria.

Purcell is a white woman who stands about 5’6″ and weighs about 160 lbs. She has hazel eyes and brown hair.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Purcell, please call the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, Tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.