PPD makes arrest in July homicide

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 20-year-old Peoria man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened months ago.

Marvin Alexander was arrested by members of the Peoria Police Department Special Investigations Division along with members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He was found in the 3400 block of N. Gale Ave. and taken into custody.

Alexander was transported to the Peoria County Jail after being arrested for first-degree murder.

As previously reported, multiple shots rang out in the 1500 block of W. Ketelle. St. in Peoria just before 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim inside a vehicle in the 300 block of S. Shelley St. He was later identified as 19-year-old De`Monyae Zaire Phelps.