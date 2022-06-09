PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A teenager drove away from police, but was eventually arrested Wednesday.

Just after 2 p.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle near Perry and Wayne. However, the 15-year-old kid drove away quickly.

Later, the kid was pulled over, but when officers tried to remove him, he resisted arrest and was eventually taken into custody.

He was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding and resisting police. The kid was later released to his mom, and the vehicle was impounded.

Four minutes later, police were at the intersection of St. Martin/Riverwest where they tried to stop a known vehicle for a traffic violation.

The driver, Addonis A. Dent, 31, ignored police commands to pull over, and sped away. Later, Dent was seen parking the vehicle at a home in the 1200 Block of SW Jefferson.

When officers approached him, he ran away. Eventually, he was arrested and taken into custody where he was charged with aggravated fleeing/eluding, reckless driving, obstructing police, and disregarding two stop signs.