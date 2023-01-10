PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are currently searching for a suspect who attempted to rob a business on Monday evening.

According to a press release, officers arrived to the Dollar General in the 4000 block of SW Adams just before 6 p.m. A witness told officers that a man wearing a mask and visibly armed with a handgun had entered the store.

The witness then stated that the suspect immediately fled on foot, taking nothing from the store.

Police and a K-9 unit searched the area on Monday night but did not locate a suspect.

This incident is under investigation. There currently is no suspect information.

If you have any information regarding this incident or any violent crimes, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000