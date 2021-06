PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is requesting the public’s help locating a missing and endangered person.

DuMaruria K. Wilson, 21, is described as a black man standing 5′ 11″. He weighs 190 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Wilson was last seen Wednesday at approximately 12:15 a.m. in the area of Lake and Atlantic.

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Wilson is encouraged to call the Peoria Police Department immediately at (309) 673-4521.