PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are asking for the community’s assistance in finding a man who drove away from them Tuesday night.

Just before 10 p.m., officers located a vehicle with the wanted subject, 23-year-old Wilbert Tuson inside. Officers convened on the vehicle, located in the 3900 block of W. War Memorial Drive, when Tuson sped away.

As he was driving, Tuson struck a PPD vehicle, which caused the driver-side door of the squad car to hit the officer inside, which caused minor injuries.

He then hit a second officer, which caused additional injuries. Officers then stopped the pursuit, but later found the vehicle unoccupied in the 3700 block of W. Hedgehill, with cannabis and drug paraphernalia inside.

The vehicle was then impounded.

Tuson is wanted in reference to this incident, and for other charges as well. He is a Black man who stands about 5’9″, weighs about 135 pounds, and is considered armed and dangerous. Tuson is not to be approached.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.