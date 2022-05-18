PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been missing since May 5, and the Peoria Police are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Jimmy L. Ellis, 51, was last seen in the 1600 block of North Great Oak Road in Peoria. He is a white male standing about 5’10”, weighs about 195 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Peoria Police Department at 309-673-4521, Tip 411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at 309-673-9000.