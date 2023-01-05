PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are searching for two suspects after a business was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday evening.

According to a department press release, officers responded to the 2400 block of W. Starr at 7:13 p.m. on Wednesday in regards to an armed robbery of a business.

Inside the business, a victim told officers that he had been robbed at gunpoint by two men wearing ski masks. The two suspects fled the scene on foot with an unknown amount of money.

Members of the Peoria Police Department’s Crime Scene Unit (CSU), Patrol Unit and a K-9 officer responded to the scene to conduct a search for the suspects with negative results.

This incident remains under investigation. If you have any information regarding this incident or any violent crimes, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.