PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is in custody after numerous drugs were found in a Peoria home.

Tuesday morning, just after 8:30 a.m., a search warrant was executed for a home in the 1100 block of East Arcadia Avenue.

Police found 58.2 grams of meth, 30 meth pills, and 5.7 grams of crack cocaine. Officers also found a gun and other drug paraphernalia in the home.

Raphael J. Thompson, 34, was arrested at the scene for numerous drug and weapon offenses. He was then transported to the Peoria County Jail.