PPD warns of residential burglaries targeting senior citizens

PEORIA, Ill. — The Peoria Police Department is warning of a recent string of residential burglaries that targeted senior citizens.

Early Wednesday, the PPD responded to three addresses regarding residential burglaries. The locations include: 1600 block of W Winnebago, 1500 block W Sunnyside, and the 1500 block W Shenandoah. An additional report was taken in the 6100 block N Knollaire regarding a residential burglary that occurred during the same time frame as the others, but reported later in the day.

During each incident, the homeowner awakened during the incident and yelled, causing the intruder to flee the home. No injuries have been reported.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The PPD said the residents’ doors were kicked in and nothing was reported taken. Police said it is unknown if there is one suspect or multiple involved in the incidents.