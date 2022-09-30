PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After several fights broke out at Von Steuben Middle School Thursday, Peoria Public Schools is looking to assure parents that measures are in place to prevent another altercation.

District 150 Spokesperson Haleemah Na’Allah confirmed the fights happened between students during the seventh and eighth grade lunch periods. Na’Allah said security officers were allowed to use pepper spray to de-escalate fights like the ones from Thursday.

Using the eyewitness accounts of teachers as well as video evidence, the district was able to identify the students responsible for the fights. Those students will be disciplined according to district policy, Na’Allah said.

PPS is also bringing more security and guidance counselors to the school. Students needing to decompress following the fight have been given excused absences.