PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – After a cancelation on Tuesday night, the Peoria Public Schools board will hold its next regular meeting in mid-March.

Tuesday’s meeting was canceled by the board after a group of attendees refused to wear masks. Those who went maskless were showing support for optional mask-wearing in the district.

PPS Superintendent Dr. Sharon Kherat said the board was willing to listen to concerns and their request was that attendees wear masks.

She said under the state mask mandate, face coverings are still required indoors. The district also requires masks in each of its buildings.

Items on Tuesday’s agenda will be moved to March 14, during the Peoria Public School Board’s next regular meeting.

Kherat said she felt good about the board’s handling of the situation.

“It was non-violent, nobody was arrested, nobody got drug out. So we were willing to listen, the simple request was just to wear that mask for that timeframe they were there.,” Dr. Kherat said.

She also added that she believes the situation will mellow out over the coming weeks.

“We’re just going to move on by then and then maybe, hopefully, by then there will be some relaxation. We’ll see, we don’t know,” Kherat said.

If any masking changes are made, Kherat said they will be communicated with the PPS community.

One major item on Tuesday’s agenda was the approval of dates for the 2022-23 modified calendar.