PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Tensions were high before Tuesday night’s Peoria Public Schools Board of Education meeting started.

Members of the public came into the meeting, posting signs around the room, expressing their support for optional mask-wearing within district schools. Those signs were removed by faculty.

PPS Board of Education President Gregory Wilson then asked the people that were there to put a face covering on during the meeting, or they would be asked to leave.

That’s when the shouting match started.

PPS legal counsel explained an executive order is still in place requiring masks for indoor public places in Illinois.

Some people attending remained seated, and unmasked, when Wilson finally announced the meeting would be canceled.

Charter Oak Primary School Teacher Kahlia Metz was in support of optional masking and said she is ready to take legal action and was upset by the board’s decision to cancel the meeting.

“I don’t wanna go that way, because, at the end of the day my students matter, that’s why I show up every single day, they matter, and to them (PPS board members,) it doesn’t and what they just did tonight, proves to us that the kids don’t matter to them, and their staff do not matter to them,” said Metz.

Before this situation unfolded, the board was expected to approve the dates for the 2022-2023 modified calendar, the meeting will now be rescheduled.