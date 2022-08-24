PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As negotiations continue between Peoria Public Schools and the Peoria Federation of Teachers (PFT) union, Board President Martha Ross had some harsh words for the union’s talk of a strike Wednesday morning.

In a statement sent to WMBD, Ross said noted the current board proposal included a salary increase as well as an attempt to keep teacher salaries matching the rate of core inflation.

However, Ross also addressed the teacher’s union discussing a potential strike.

“The current board proposal calls for a salary increase that is among the highest in the state and attempts to keep teacher salaries matching rate of core inflation. Thus, the Union’s talk of a strike is not only premature but is an irresponsible attempt to mislead the public and its own members as to what the Board is offering at the negotiations table.” Martha Ross, President of Peoria Public Schools Board of Education

The statement comes a day after new contract negotiations began between the Board and PFT. While no new agreement was reached Tuesday, another mediation session is scheduled for Sept. 7.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.