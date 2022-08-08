PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Public School board is working to increase safety, both inside and outside the classroom.

It’s a decision that was made at the Monday night board meeting. An intergovernmental agreement was previously passed by the Peoria City Council and has now been passed by the PPS board.

The agreement is called the special events and youth intervention initiative. It will allow the district’s off-duty campus safety employees to partner with the Peoria Police Department.

The safety officers (SRO’s) will tag along on night shift patrols with police on Friday and Saturdays, along with covering special community events.

The goal of the initiative is to curb youth crime by assisting in curfew enforcement, utilizing the Wraparound Center for troubled students, and supplementing shortage needs with PPD by being proactive with youth crime.

“What we want to do is interject before something occurs, and who better than our SROs that have those relationships,” said Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria.

PPD also plans on creating a curfew van for the SROs to transport students back home who are out past curfew.

Echevarria said once the security officers receive proper training, the partnership will start as soon as possible.