PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — JOLT Harm Reduction will now be offering services at the Wraparound Center, a one-stop-shop for families in the Peoria area needing resources, thanks to a new program.

At the Peoria Public School meeting Monday night, the board unanimously passed the partnership.

JOLT, a non-profit based in Peoria, focuses on offering health-based community resources, but when it comes to bringing its services to a school environment, there were a few concerns among the board.

“I’m all for whatever we can do to help, but I have to know that all safety measures are going to be put in place prior to JOLT even being allowed in this school, it’s got to be that way,” said Board Member Lynne Costic.

Worried about people loitering around the center, Kristen Meierkord, pandemic health supervisor for JOLT, put their concerns to rest.

Meierkord said, “We do not have any issues right now, we have not when we were on Adams Street, and we certainly don’t want to bring that into a school environment. That’s why we have changed what we want to do down at wraparound center, not the full services of Jolt harm reduction.”

With the help of an IDPH PHN grant, JOLT will be providing COVID resources to adults and students, also offering Narcan to reduce the number of opioid overdoses in the area. There was also a concern from the board about the misuse of Narcan.

Dr. Anni Reinking, a member of the board, said, “Will it be used by students in an inappropriate way because they’re available? That might be an ignorant statement, but I just want to put that out there also.”

But, again, Meierkord eased their peace of mind. “It wouldn’t work on someone if they were using a different type of substance other than an opioid, it would just do absolutely nothing for them, it’s like water.”

She also said Narcan and tests that are available at the site will be locked away when the office is closed.

There will also be HIV testing and services to help those battling HIV, as well as Hep-C and STI testing.

Starting April 12, JOLT will be at the wraparound center Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until the end of the year.

Also passed unanimously was the purchase of five used busses for a $100,000 rebate grant.