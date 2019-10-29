PPS approves Elite Youth program, classroom walkthroughs not suspended

PEORIA, Ill.– Peoria public school board approved to expand the Elite Youth program.

This program, hosted by Carl Cannon, is designed to increase student achievement through behavior supports. It’s available at Lincoln, Sterling, Quest. But after tonight’s vote, Elite will be available at Glen Oak Learning Center.

This expansion will cost more than $100,000 for a year.

Also during the school board meeting, District 150 leaders voted not to suspend classroom walkthroughs this school year. This is a practice where administrators visit five different classes a day and 25 classes a week.

Five board members opposed the proposal, but both Chase Klaus and Dan Walther were in favor.

There were a few disagreements between board members at the last meeting regarding the walks through and plenty of discussion on the topic Monday evening. While some think it’s necessary others say they are too frequent and a distraction to students.

The school board wanted time to suspend the walkthroughs until the second semester to provide board members with time to evaluate the practice and improve effectiveness.

PPS superintendent, Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat said the conversation was necessary, but the end decision will be beneficial to both students and administration.

They are all about improving instruction. If you do want to improve student achievement then you need to improve instruction. In order to improve instruction then you need to get into the classrooms and have those discussions. I’m happy that we can continue our work because it provides great data for each building. Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat, Peoria Public Schools superintendent

She emphasized that this is a pivotal part of improving instruction in the classrooms.